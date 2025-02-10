Video shows car engulfed in flames at Westwood gas station

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A car caught fire near a gas station on Monday, prompting a large emergency response.

Westwood crews were alerted to a fire at a Shell Gas Station on Route 1 South around 3:30 p.m., sending thick, black smoke into the air.

Boston 25 drone video showed the car fully engulfed in flames.

Companies acted quickly to extinguish the blaze and there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Both the Canton and Quincy Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

Shortly after E2 left the 2nd alarm in Dedham, we started receiving 911 calls for a car fire on RT1 South. C4 arrived... Posted by Westwood Firefighters Local 1994 on Monday, February 10, 2025

