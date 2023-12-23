Several people injured, one seriously, in wrong-way Braintree crash

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious car crash on Friday afternoon that sent several people to the hospital.

Officers responding to the area of Quincy Avenue and Gordon Road around 12:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash with multiple injuries found a 2003 Toyota Corolla and a Mercedes SUV were involved in a collision, according to Braintree Police.

The front seat passenger of the Toyota was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 29-year-old driver of the Toyota was also transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

A 50-year-old Braintree man, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the Toyota crossed into the opposite lane of travel and struck the SUV that had stopped at the red light at the intersection. The force of the crash knocked the SUV off the roadway.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office as well as Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are all investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

