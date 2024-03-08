‘Non-specific threats’ made towards two Norwood schools, police say

NORWOOD, Mass. — Police responded to two schools on Friday morning after reported threats were.

According to Norwood Police, “non-specific threats” were made at the Coakley Middle School as well as Norwood High School.

Authorities staffed both schools with additional officers as a precaution. Both the school district and police are looking into the incidents.

“Our investigation makes us confident that these threats are non-credible,” police wrote in a social media post. “The Norwood Police and the Norwood Schools continue to investigate this matter and will post more information as it becomes available.”

There were no reports of any injuries.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Norwood Public Schools for comment.

