Local librarian hides cell phones in books to help domestic violence victims

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Deadly cases of domestic violence have appeared in the headlines recently. Police departments will tell you it’s the number one issue they deal with year-round. A local librarian has become a resource for those victims.

Instead of saving the book in front of her, Molly Riportella, a Westwood librarian, intently takes it apart. And her bosses approve. “A lot of support from both the library and the town as a whole,” said Lizzy McGovern, the Westwood library director.

Riportella’s idea, “BiblioUnderground,” started when a friend turned to her for help. “Back in 2022, I had a friend come to me because they were in a very abusive situation and I had an extra phone line,” said Riportella.

Victims oftentimes don’t want to use the phone that’s in their house or their cell phones for fear of being found out by their abuser.

Riportella says, “Technology safety is a huge thing. You have to be on top of your privacy. Spyware is so prevalent these days.” She went on to say, “A few days later my friend came back to me great thank you for the phone, ‘I have nowhere to put it.’”

Using her creativity, Riportella decided to take unwanted and heavily used books to turn a page for others. She made what she calls a “book safe” that hides a burner phone inside the book’s pages. On the burner phones, she saves important contacts to help a domestic violence victim.

“I was like, ‘Eureka! We have an amazing idea here,’” said Riportella. Through word of mouth, she has helped two other people in domestic violence situations. She uses her own money to pay for the burner phones.

When asked what if the abuser finds the book, Riportella said it’s worth the risk. “I have gone over this scenario in my head a thousand times about how much liability is involved and who,” she said. “But at the end of the day, it’s a risk that anyone is going to take if you are in it.”

“For anyone that is in a high-risk situation, it is really important to meet with a domestic violence advocate to help think through where you can keep a phone like this,” said Jen Bolton, DOVE.

The organization DOVE, Domestic Violence Ended, helps hundreds of victims in Norfolk County every year.

“Domestic violence is life or death, 100%,” said Riportella. She knows this too well. She survived a physically abusive boyfriend in her early 20s. “I have no doubt if I were in that same situation now, I would also need a burner phone,” said Riportella.

Because her abuser continued stalking her for years, she was initially hesitant to get her idea out there. “I can’t live in fear anymore. People have to do the right thing even if it’s hard, even if it’s scary. You just have to do it anyway, so that’s what I am doing now,” said Riportella. Working to save others from what she endured has helped her heal.

If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available to you, including:

