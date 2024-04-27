Police: 14-year-old boy killed, 16-year-old arrested after Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, Mass — One teen has been killed and another has been placed under arrest following a shooting in Worcester Friday.

Officers responded to a lower Belmont Street apartment for a possible shooting victim around 4:15 p.m., Worcester police said Saturday.

A 14-year-old boy was found inside suffering from a serious gunshot wound, police said. Police attempted medical aid before arriving paramedics pronounced him deceased. Detectives then began to investigate the incident.

A 16-year-old was placed under arrest shortly after midnight Saturday, according to Worcester police.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD, send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police,. or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

