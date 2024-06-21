Former Mass. Attorney General Frank Bellotti turns 101

QUINCY, Mass. — Former Massachusetts Attorney General Frank Bellotti celebrated his 101st birthday in style with family and friends in Quincy.

On May 3, the longtime Quincy legend was joined by Mayor Thomas Koch, Regan Communications Head George Regan, Victory Point owner Donato Frattaroli, Norfolk County Treasurer Michael Bellotti, longtime Clerk Magistrate Sal Paterna, and CBS News Legal Analyst Rikki Klieman at Victory Point in Marina Bay.

Known for his professionalism, Bellotti served three terms as Massachusetts Attorney General from 1975 until 1987.

He and his wife, Maggie, together raised 12 children.

Bellotti was also joined by more than 50 Quincy Public School teachers to celebrate the milestone birthday.

