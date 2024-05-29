Brockton man with suspended license caught driving with 6 pounds of weed, police say

CANTON, Mass. — A routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust early Saturday morning after a man was found allegedly traveling with large quantities of marijuana.

Alexandre Mackens, 25, of Brockton, is charged with possession of a class D substance, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and driving without an inspection sticker.

According to State Police, Trooper William Rolls was traveling on Route 95 southbound in Canton just before 2 a.m. when a Chevrolet Spark hatchback caught his attention. Trooper Rolls reportedly ran the plate and saw no inspection sticker on record.

After conducting a traffic stop, an alleged strong odor of marijuana was wafting from the vehicle.

The driver, Mackens, was asked to step out of the Chevrolet.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and several vape pens, THC oil canisters, loose cash, and over 6 pounds of packaged marijuana were found in the car, according to investigators.

Mackens was arrested and arraigned in Stoughton District Court.

