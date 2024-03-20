A Norfolk County fire department is now using AI technology during response calls

FOXBORO, Mass. — Foxboro firefighters are now trained on a new tool to help patients while in the back of an ambulance.

The ultrasound device is now equipped with artificial intelligence to better pinpoint someone’s organs.

“Ultrasound images inherently aren’t clear pictures of what’s going on inside, so having that quick step to say okay the algorithm in the computer is seeing what I’m looking at – now I know I’m in the right place,” said Brian Foley, a Foxboro firefighter paramedic.

The AI will actually label the organs on the screen of the iPad, so a paramedic can determine how severe an injury is more quickly, which is crucial when every minute could mean a matter of life or death.

Foley says the AI allows them to pass along information to the hospital quicker as well to get the OR ready for a trauma patient.

“If we can identify someone as being more critical than they may appear at first glance, then that can help to improve their outcomes,” said Foley.

The Foxboro Fire Department is the first in the state to use AI in their ultrasounds, and they’re hoping these tools will expand to other departments.

“We’re not using the AI to replace or diminish our clinical skills, we’re using the AI to enhance them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

