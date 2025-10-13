Nor’easter batters Mass. coast with powerful winds, churns up waves

SCITUATE, Mass. — A fall Nor’easter is slamming the Massachusetts coast on Monday morning, bringing heavy rain, powerful winds, and the threat of coastal flooding to communities.

In Scituate, wind gusts have reached 40 mph near the iconic Scituate Lighthouse. The storm has drawn crowds to the shoreline, eager to witness the dramatic waves and gusty conditions.

Town Administrator Jim Boudreau says the town’s primary concern is wind damage, with expectations of downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. While minor coastal erosion and splash-over flooding are anticipated, Boudreau urges residents to stay safe and allow crews to work without interference.

“We’ll get some coastal erosion, but really from a flooding standpoint it does seem like it’s going to be a big issue,” Boudreau said. “There will be stuff blowing around; it’ll be pretty windy. If it really ramps up, stay out of the way, let our crews do what they need to do to keep everything open and safe.”

As of early Monday, fewer than 20 customers in Scituate are without power. In nearby Norwell, National Grid crews are working to restore electricity to about 160 customers.

