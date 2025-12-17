No suspects yet in murder of Brookline MIT professor

BROOKLINE, MASS. — At 9 Gibbs Street in Brookline, expressions of sympathy were placed Tuesday at the very site where MIT Nuclear Science Professor Nuno Loureiro was gunned down on Monday night.

Loureiro was also the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

Bob Mumgaard, the CEO of Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Devens wrote in a post on X, “Nuno was an insightful physicist, a far-seeing leader, a mentor, and most of all, a great person to sit down and talk with.”

It's an extremely sad day in fusion today with the death of MIT’s Nuno Loureiro. The big machines, extreme conditions, geostrategy, funding, or beautifying physics often take center stage. This is unfortunate because it is the PEOPLE who make progress happen. In fusion it's a… — Bob Mumgaard (@BobMumgaard) December 17, 2025

Security analyst and former Boston Police Chief Dan Linskey tell Boston 25 as detectives investigate this murder, they are likely taking a hard look at the professor’s professional background.

“The fact that he’s an MIT professor with vast experience and knowledge in nuclear fusion and how to make a better nuclear reactor, I think you have to look at potentially outside actors, state actors, who might be targeting him because of his knowledge,” Linskey said.

The murder of Professor Loureiro, just days after the unsolved mass shooting at Brown University in Providence is sparking concern the two shootings might be related.

But in a news conference Tuesday at Brown University, the Boston FBI’s top official said after talking to Mass State Police, it does not appear that the two incidents are connected.

“(Mass State Police) Colonel Noble reached out to me very early. They’re lead on that incident. He made sure if there is any intelligence, any information that is connected to what we have here, that they would share that,” said Boston FBI Special Agent in Charge, Ted Docks.

“At this time, there’s seems to be no connection as it relates to that particular incident.”

This is a state police investigation with Brookline Police assisting.So far, the FBI is not part of this investigation, but that could change.

In a statement, the town of Brookline wrote:

“The Town of Brookline extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and community members of Professor Nuno Loureiro, who was shot and killed at his home on Griggs Street on Monday night. As Police Chief Jennifer Paster stated yesterday evening, this is now an active homicide investigation being overseen by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police. The Town of Brookline continues to provide all support necessary to both the investigation and the safety of the community and are grateful for the leadership and partnership of our law enforcement partners. Chief Paster, Public Schools of Brookline Superintendent Wong, and the Town is providing comprehensive support to the community in forms ranging from increased security in the neighborhood to counseling for impacted community members in our schools. We are limited in the information we can share at this time and ask for the community’s patience—as soon as we can publicly provide additional details, we will do so. We understand that, in the absence of concrete information, rumors and fear can spread among community members. We also understand your frustration with what we can say at the present time but respectfully ask that law enforcement be given the space it needs to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice, and that the victim’s loved ones be given privacy and shelter from rumors or misinformation. To ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation and to prevent the spread of inaccuracies, we urge the community to rely exclusively on official updates provided by the Brookline Police Department and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. These remain the only credible sources for verified information. We, and all our partners in this matter, remain committed to pursuing justice, ensuring community safety, and providing support to all of those impacted by this terrible act of violence." — Town of Brookline

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

