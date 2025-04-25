No more steak, burgers? Research links allergic reaction to red meat to ticks found in New England

One day, you’re able to enjoy steak, hamburgers, and sausage, and the next day, those foods cause a severe allergic reaction.

People who suffer from a condition called alpha-gal syndrome break out in hives after eating red meat.

“I was fully covered in these hives, head to toe. Literally from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet,” said Rob Attaway, who has alpha-gal syndrome.

Until recently, alpha-gal was linked to a bite from the Lone Star Tick, typically found in the south.

But now, new research is tying the red meat allergy to ticks found in New England.

CDC researchers linked alpha gal to a 45-year-old Maine woman bitten by a Black-Legged Tick in York County.

Researchers also linked alpha-gal to a different tick bite in a woman in Washington state.

“We know the range of Lone Star ticks. And yet these two cases seem to be something, something bit beyond that,” said microbiology professor Dr. Stephen Rich, who studies ticks at UMass Amherst.

Dr. Rich says this issue has been on their radar for some time, and they still have a lot of questions that need answers.

“Black-legged ticks, as we know, are throughout New England and even in higher elevations. And so it changes the exposure if that’s in fact the case that the black- legged ticks are now a risk factor,” Dr. Rich said.

CDC researchers increased surveillance in Maine and found positive lab reports for antibodies associated with alpha-gal in 57 Maine residents.

The symptoms can be severe....

Attaway, who lives in Georgia, said he had itching that lasted for hours and was unbearable.

“Literally, you could sometimes not even hardly think because you’re itching and the only thing you want to do is try and get relief from the itching,” Attaway said.

“My face went numb — completely. And I went into and looked in the mirror, and I was so contorted. I thought I was having a stroke,” said Jim Dickerson, who also suffers from alpha-gal syndrome.

“It was the worst pain I’ve ever experienced,” Dickerson said.

Both Dickerson and Attaway can no longer eat their favorite foods. Both men said they now eat a lot of chicken. Turkey, fish and plant-based meat alternatives are also safe foods.

There’s no cure or real treatment for alpha-gal, so until researchers learn more, the best way to avoid any tick-related conditions is to prevent tick bites in the first place.

“Be mindful. Tick seasons are starting up right now. They’ll continue to rise through the month of May and June, and then we’ll come into the nymphal season. And we have ticks for the next several months. And so be using all the precautions you can to keep them off you,” cautioned Dr. Rich.

Both men said they have not had any major outbreaks since their diagnosis.

They both carry an EpiPen in case they accidentally eat red meat. The condition could cause their throat to close up and cut off their oxygen supply.

“It’s amazing how your life can change from one little one little bite,” Dickerson said.

