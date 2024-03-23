No injuries reported after Red Line train derails

BOSTON — The MBTA is investigating after a red line train derailed on Saturday morning.

The MBTA put out a notice on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying that shuttle service has been extended service to Park Street due to a derailment at Broadway.

Shuttles are replacing service between Park Street and Ashmont and Park Street and North Quincy.

No one was inside the train at the time of the derailment, the MBTA says.

The cause of this is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

