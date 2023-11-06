No bail for Weymouth woman charged with the stabbing death of 21-year-old at Park Street Station

BOSTON — A Weymouth woman was arrested in Dorchester last weekend and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing outside the Park Street MBTA Station last summer.

Alyssa Partsch, 30, was arrested by members of the Boston Police fugitive unit at 25 Washington Street Saturday for the death of 21-year-old Jazreanna Sheppard on July 20.

Patrsch allegedly accosted Sheppard shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 21. Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Tolbert said the two women had never met but that “Partsch had sent Sheppard numerous antagonistic social media messages.”

Video footage shows Partsch “approach Sheppard while holding a knife and then stab her numerous times in the head and neck,” according to Tolbert.

Sheppard later died from her injuries.

Partsch was arraigned on Monday in Suffolk Superior Court and was held without bail.

She is back in court on November 16 for a hearing.

