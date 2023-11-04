Dorchester woman arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Dorchester woman has been arrested on a murder warrant in connection with a fatal stabbing at an MBTA station this past July.

Alyssa Partsch, 30, was arrested by members of the Boston Police fugitive unit at 25 Washington Street Saturday for the death of 21-year-old Jazreanna Sheppard on July 20.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Park Street station in the area of 121 Tremont Street found Sheppard suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. SHe was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Red Line trains were briefly delayed after the incident but service Friday morning wasn’t impacted.

Partsch is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Couty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

