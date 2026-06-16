Night to remember: Brockton streets fill with pride after Cape Verde’s breakthrough World Cup match

BROCKTON, Mass. — People in Brockton celebrated Cape Verde’s stunning tie against Spain Monday night.

A large crowd of people were on Main Street after the match. Brockton police also showed a large presence.

Brockton is home to the biggest Cape Verdean population in the United States.

This was the first time Cape Verde made it into the FIFA World Cup. Their next match will be Sunday night against Uruguay.

Many at Fan Fest in Boston were emotional to see their country on the world stage and earn their first ever FIFA World Cup point.

Jaylen Gomez said, “They didn’t let Spain have any chance to get a score, was amazing to see.”

“We fought our hearts out, we’re meant to be in the world cup, we’re going to surprise everybody,” said Quevin Gomes.

Boston’s Fan Fest still has tickets available to watch matches on Tuesday.

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