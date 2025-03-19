New Hampshire State Police arrest 60 people during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police made dozens of arrests and pulled over nearly 1,800 vehicles during St. Patrick’s Day weekend, authorities announced Wednesday.

From the early morning of Friday, March 14, until 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18, state police say troopers made 1,785 traffic stops which resulted in 647 summonses and 1,384 warnings.

There were 30 additional patrols that supplemented the effort, with details specifically focused on finding impaired and speeding drivers.

As a result of these traffic stops, troopers made 60 arrests. Thirty-two people were arrested for traffic-related offenses, 20 of which were for driving while intoxicated. Twenty-eight other arrests were made for warrants, drug offenses, or other criminal offenses.

Additionally, troopers responded to 49 crashes, including 37 that did not result in injuries, five that involved minor injuries and seven reported hit-and-runs.

“We remind every driver that the vast majority of adverse events on our highways are the result of behavioral choices,” New Hampshire State Police Major Brendan Davey said in a statement. “Safer choices bring better outcomes. We ask everyone to slow down, put their phones down, buckle up and never drink and drive. Troopers will always work to keep our roadways safe. Please partner with us to do the same!”

There were no fatal crashes reported.

