NH State Police, DMV warn residents of widespread ‘unresolved traffic violations’ text scam

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Motor Vehicles issued a warning regarding a widespread text message scam targeting state residents.

The fraudulent messages claim recipients have “unresolved traffic violations” and demand immediate payment to avoid penalties.

The DMV learned of the scam after widespread messages were sent to New Hampshire residents formatted as “automatic alerts.” Officials advised that these messages are fake and should be deleted immediately to prevent identity theft or financial loss.

The fraudulent messages threaten immediate enforcement actions against recipients with penalties including: the suspension of vehicle registrations, driver’s license restrictions, and the imposition of administrative fees. The scam also warns of negative driving record impacts, potential civil action, and credit implications if payment is not made right away.

To increase the appearance of legitimacy, the text messages include a link with “dmv-nh” in the URL. This is intended to mimic an official State of New Hampshire website. Officials clarified that the New Hampshire DMV never sends text messages regarding payments.

The agency only uses text messaging for appointment reminders. DMV Director John Marasco emphasized that residents should not engage with these messages.

Marasco advised the public to remain vigilant and avoid sharing any personal data through these links.

“These text scams use urgency to pressure recipients into making a quick payment,” Marasco said. “Anyone who receives a text message claiming to be from the New Hampshire DMV should not submit payment or any personal information. Instead, delete the message right away.”

Anyone unsure about a communication from the department should contact the DMV Customer Service line directly. Representatives are available at (603) 227-4000 during regular business hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

