NH school employee charged with assaulting elementary student

HUDSON, NH — An investigation is underway after authorities say a NH elementary school employee was accused of assaulting a student.

According to police, on April 2, authorities were contacted by the Hudson School District about an incident involving a student who reportedly suffered an injury to her upper right arm while at at Nottingham West Elementary School.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance footage and conducting interviews with school staff and other individuals, “investigators concluded that the student had been subjected to unprivileged physical contact by an employee who was serving as her one-on-one paraprofessional.”

Authorities identified the employee as 20-year-old Jenna Kulick of Hudson.

She was arrested and charged with simple assault in connection with the incident.

Kulick was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 12, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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