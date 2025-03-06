NH man with felony warrants in several states arrested after highway chase

A New Hampshire with felony warrants has been arrested after an erratic highway chase, according to state police.

A trooper on I-290 in northern Massachusetts noticed a rental car with a Virginia registration that was the subject of a BOLO around 2:45 Thursday afternoon, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson.

Police believed the driver, Jaquelle Anderson, 39, of Portsmouth, was wanted on more than a dozen warrants in Massachusetts and several other warrants in New Hampshire, Virgina, and Maryland. Some of the warrants were for felony offenses.

Anderson allegedly refused to stop for police and began traveling in the breakdown lane.

A short time later, Troopers were able to deploy stop sticks at the exit 67 off-ramp on Interstate 495.

Anderson continued to travel erratically west on Route 62 and troopers stopped the chase, according to an MSP spokesperson.

With help from the rental car company, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and an Air Wing unit were able to locate the suspected rental car in Clinton.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Troopers located the operator in a wooded area near the parking lot and took him into custody.

Video shared by Massachusetts State Police shows the moment troopers swarmed the suspect in a residential area and placed him under arrest.

Anderson is expected to appear in Marlborough District Court tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

