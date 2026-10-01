NH man accused of supplying narcotics in fatal overdose arrested

HUDSON, N.H. — A Manchester man was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of providing narcotics that led to a person’s death.

Hudson police said they arrested 35-year-old Michael Balboni on one count of possession of a controlled drug, resulting in a death.

Officers said the charge stems from an investigation into a fatal overdose on July 3.

According to police, the person, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on scene.

Members of the department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the overdose and the source of the narcotics.

Detectives alleged that Balboni provided the narcotics that resulted in the person’s death.

Police said he was already being held at the Valley Street Jail on charges from an unrelated case.

Balboni refused services of a bail commissioner and remains in custody.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

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