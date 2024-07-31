NH lawyer arrested for stealing nearly $300k from disabled client, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — A lawyer is facing several charges for allegedly defrauding a disabled client out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Former New Hampshire attorney Justin P. Nadeau is charged with theft by deception, forgery, multiple counts of falsifying physical evidence, and financial exploitation of an elderly, disabled, or impaired adult, according to Attorney General John Formella.

Court documents say Nadeau induced two loans totaling $281,500 from a now-former client who had suffered a traumatic brain injury. Nadeau allegedly tried hiding his misconduct by altering electronic files and forgoing false documents.

He will be arraigned on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the Rockingham County Circuit Court in Portsmouth.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

