Newton teacher strike extends after two sides unable to reach deal Saturday

NEWTON, Mass — The ongoing strike by Newton educators will continue after the two sides could not reach a deal despite a full session of bargaining on Saturday, the mayor’s office says.

The two sides met with a mediator at the Newton Education Center at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning and continued to negotiate past 7:00 p.m., Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller updated Saturday evening.

The mayor says both sides hope to get students back in the classroom on Monday.

“In Newton, we deeply value our teachers. That is and will always be the case. And, we want them in their classrooms,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “The current impasse in contract negations is not a referendum on our respect for teachers nor on the vital role schools play in our City.”

On Friday, a Middlesex Superior Court judge filed a preliminary injunction against the Newton teachers, ordering an immediate cease and desist of the ongoing strike and an immediate return to the classroom.

The Newton Teachers Association has until Sunday by 3 p.m. to cancel the strike or they will be breaking the law, according to a ruling by Judge Christopher Barry-Smith.

“This is a difficult time for children, families and caregivers, and teachers in Newton. I understand that. The School Committee negotiating team will work hard on Sunday to settle. That’s our goal.,” Mayor Ruthanne stated. “If that doesn’t happen, I urge the union to end their strike which is illegal and teachers to be with students on Monday while the NTA continues to bargain.”

The teacher’s contract expired at the end of August and the two sides have been negotiating a three-year contract.

The educators are calling for a cost-of-living pay increase to more adequately compare to peers in comparable districts. In addition, to pay the other concerns brought by the union include large class sizes in the high school and more staff in the elementary schools.

The teachers’ current contracts have step increases each year (annual bumps and raises with each year of experience). The union claims the mayor’s offer lumps those annual bumps in, which they say makes the offer less valuable than it appears.

Newton schools were closed Friday due to the strike.

A spokesperson for the Newton Teachers Association told Boston 25 News Friday that they recognize the strike causes inconvenience but believe it will be worth the effort.

“The NTA realizes that strikes come with disruption, but we believe the short term disruption is worth it to secure continued educational excellence for the students of Newton,” the NTA stated. “We are dedicated to securing a contract that the students, parents, and educates of Newton need and deserve. Mayor Fuller can end the strike immediately by fairly addressing the issues we have been raising for years.”

