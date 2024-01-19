Judge orders injunction against Newton teachers amid ongoing strike

NEWTON, Mass. — A Middlesex Superior Court judge filed a preliminary injunction against the Newton teachers Friday afternoon, ordering an immediate cease and desist of the ongoing strike and an immediate return to the classroom.

The Newton Teachers Association has until Sunday by 3 p.m. to cancel the strike or they will be breaking the law, according to a ruling by Judge Christopher Barry-Smith. The goal is to get the teachers back in school by Monday morning.

Schools were closed in Newton on Friday after roughly 98% of the Newton Teachers Association voted to go on strike after a contract deal wasn’t reached Thursday.

At City Hall, the teacher’s union staged a massive rally.

Members urged the city to fully fund its schools.

But in a late afternoon news conference, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller warned the strike was illegal and that the city was turning to the courts for relief.

“I believe in collective bargaining it is important to negotiate we want our teachers to have competitive salaries because our teachers are amazing. we want them here in Newton. But, don’t get the kids involved. Keep the kids in the classroom, while we adults figure out this contract,” Mayor Fuller said.

The teacher’s contract expired at the end of August and the two sides have been negotiating a three-year contract.

“Superintendent Nolin and School Committee Chair Brezki have made it clear to the community that the funds I have committed to NPS are sufficient to settle a highly competitive contract with the teachers and to address large class sizes in the high schools and additional staff in the elementary schools,” said Mayor Fuller.

Meanwhile, the teachers say they have no other choice but to strike for fair compensation.

If the teachers don’t return to work, they will face heavy fines, because teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

