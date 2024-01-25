Newton schools canceled Thursday as teacher’s strike continues for 7th day despite $175k fine

NEWTON, Mass. — Classrooms in Newton will be closed for the fifth day on Thursday after no agreement has been made for a new teacher contract despite the hefty fines.

“We’re not going to go back until we get a contract was worth it,” said NTA President Mike Zilles.

Since the sixth day of the strike continued past the 8 p.m. deadline Wednesday the Newton Teacher’s Association will have to pay $175,000 in fines.

The fine, which began Monday at $25,000, could quickly escalate to $375,000 by Thursday night if Newton educators fail to call off their strike, according to a contempt order issued by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith.

“[The judge’s] Plan is to exhaust our reserves by the end of the week on Friday,” said NTA President Mike Zilles.

The union said Wednesday night that they would be covered by community donations if the strike goes until Monday.

“From family members from people in the community from other local associations, we will have lots of financial support,” said NTA President Mike Zilles.

The school committee and Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller are holding strong that the union’s demands would be a contract of cuts.

“We’ve made it clear we will not extend beyond our financial resources any agreement that would require us to lay off teachers,” Newton School Committee Chair Chris Brezski said.

“This has never been about “winning.” I respect our teachers and admire the work they do,” said Mayor Fuller. “It is all about reaching consensus on a competitive and sustainable contract with our terrific teachers, one that will not result in program, service or staff reductions either in the School Department or our other vital City Departments from Police and Fire, to Public Works and Parks, Recreation & Culture, and more.”

Negotiations are expected to begin at noon on Thursday.

