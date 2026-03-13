Newton mayor restores colorful road dividers honoring Italian heritage in Nonantum neighborhood

NEWTON, Mass. — The divide in Newton over the city’s colorful road dividers has been put to rest for at least the time being.

The red, white and green colored traffic stripes along Adams Street will return this year, a major win for those in Nonantum who consider the practice a crucial tradition honoring the neighborhood’s Italian roots.

“They are a symbol of the people, families, and traditions that make the Nonantum community so special. Those street lines are not just paint. They represent generations of families and the immigrant roots that helped build this neighborhood and the strong community that exists here today,” the St. Mary of Carmen Society wrote on Facebook.

The society would go on to thank the efforts of first-year mayor Marc Laredo in restoring the tri-colored lines. Mayor Ruthanme Fuller had discontinued the practice, citing safety regulations in the city.

“Nonantum has long been a gateway into Newton for immigrants and families looking to build a better life. For decades, people arriving from around the world have found opportunity, support, and a sense of belonging here. Neighbors look out for one another, families put down roots, and new residents quickly become part of the fabric of the village. That welcoming spirit is one of the things that makes Nonantum such a special place,” the post continued.

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