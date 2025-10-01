Newburyport first responders transport seriously injured boater

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — An injured boater was rescued and transported to a hospital in critical condition after falling off a boat about five miles from shore near Newburyport on Tuesday.

Newburyport Police and Fire Departments received a 911 call from a boat on September 23 around 3:45 p.m. for a person in need of medical attention.

Individuals on the boat performed CPR on the adult male victim before first responders took over when the vessel docked on Plum Island Point.

The man was listed in critical condition, according to officials.

