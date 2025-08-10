Newbury Street turns car-free for Sundays in the summer

Newbury Street is blocked off to vehicles until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 10 for ‘Open Newbury’.

Every Sunday until September 21, Newbury Street will be closed to traffic so local businesses can expand into the street and make room for people to walk and enjoy the area freely.

There will also be plenty of food, music, and shopping.

Open Newbury complements ‘Open Streets’ which also expands throughout Boston.

As part of Open Streets, Hyde Park Avenue and River Street to Fairmount Street and Davison Street will also be blocked off to vehicles until 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 10.

Future Open Streets dates are listed below:

Sunday, September 14 | Dorchester | Dorchester Ave. from Ashmont Street to Adams Street

Saturday, October 18 | Mattapan | Blue Hill Ave. from River Street to Babson Street

Sunday, November 2 | Jamaica Plain | Centre Street from Lamartine to South Street

Ashley Kenney, the assistant manager at Central Perk Coffee Co. on Newbury Street said these events allow the community to come together and also helps businesses.

“It’s so interesting to see the street shut down,” Kenney said. “Everyone is always looking for coffee, so they’re able to stop in.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

