New video shows Norwood crane collapse on apartment complex

NORWOOD, Mass. — New dash cam footage shows the dramatic moment a crane collapsed on top of an apartment complex in Norwood on Friday.

Officers swarmed to Eaton Village next to Nassau Gardens in the area of Bahama Drive just after 12:30 p.m. and found the North Country Roofing crane had slammed into the roof of the building.

Video shows one of the workers on the roof running for cover as the crane comes down.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to the operator or residents of the building.

Norwood Fire Captain Joe Mawn says the crane was placing roofing material on the top of the building. OSHA was notified of the incident.

One resident who lived in the apartment building said the collapsing crane sounded like a “giant earthquake.”

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

