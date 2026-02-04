❄️ New snowfall map: Arctic front expected to bring snow to Mass. this weekend

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team issued a new snow map on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to move through Massachusetts this weekend.

In his latest forecast, Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said a cold front will approach from the west with snow developing late Friday night and continuing through Saturday.

Before the better chance for snow arrives on Saturday, some ocean-effect snow is possible on Friday, with anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow, particularly on the South Shore.

While Saturday won’t be a major storm, widespread accumulation is likely across the Bay State.

We'll see a similar warm up again today. You may notice an isolated flurry, but the better chance for snow will arrive later this week:

❄️light ocean effect snow Friday

❄️widespread 1-3" expected Saturday@boston25 #mawx #boston #newengland pic.twitter.com/5FgSwZco6I — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 4, 2026

There is the potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow in most areas, including the South Coast, Merrimack Valley, Worcester County, and western Massachusetts.

Northern New England, Connecticut, and Rhode Island will also see similar accumulations.

Higher totals are in the forecast for the South Shore, North Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands, where 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible due to wind enhancement.

Antico said of the storm, “There’s a chance it could hold on until [Saturday] evening, so I expect ocean-effect snow will add some extra amounts.”

weekend snowfall potential

“Keep in mind, roads may be slippery much of the day with ongoing light snow,” the Boston 25 Weather team wrote in their latest weather blog.

On the heels of the fresh snowfall, extreme cold will flow in Saturday night with subzero wind chills. That blustery, brutal air will last all day Sunday, with the risk of frostbite

Antico warned of “feels-like” temperatures in parts of Massachusetts as low as -25 degrees on Sunday morning.

“This is getting to a dangerous level,” Antico said of the cold. “You’ll certainly need to bundle up if you’re going outside.”

