New Red Line trains delayed again as MBTA drops 2027 delivery deadline

BOSTON — The MBTA says it no longer expects all of its new Red Line trains to be delivered by 2027 after a federal customs detention disrupted production.

According to the MBTA, federal customs officials detained train car shells manufactured in China by CRRC last year, delaying deliveries.

CRRC is assembling the new trains at its facility in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Before the disruption, the manufacturer had been prepared to deliver eight cars per month to the MBTA.

So far, 68 of the 252 new Red Line cars have been delivered.

“It’s unfortunate that actions by the federal government have further delayed the delivery of these new cars. But the MBTA remains fully committed to getting them into service as quickly as possible,” the MBTA said in a statement.

The MBTA expects to review a new delivery schedule this winter.

For now, there is no set date for when all 252 new Red Line cars will be delivered and placed into service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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