New Jersey police chief accused in attack in Boston hotel room held on $25K bail

BOSTON — A New Jersey police chief is being held on $25,000 bail after pleading not guilty to kidnapping and domestic assault and battery charges stemming from an alleged attack in a Boston hotel room.

Prosecutors say Carmen Veneziano was on vacation in Boston in September when he allegedly attacked a woman during an argument inside a Back Bay hotel room.

Veneziano appeared in a Boston courtroom on Monday, where he entered a not guilty plea.

New Jersey police chief indicted on kidnapping, assault charges at Boston hotel (Totowa NJ Police Department Facebook)

Veneziano serves as police chief in Totowa, a town located about 20 miles northwest of New York City. He has been suspended without pay from his department

Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the alleged attack.

Veneziano was indicted last week and detained on Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.

