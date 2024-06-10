New Hampshire woman arrested for thefts at multiple houses, vehicles and business, police say

NASHUA, Mass. — A New Hampshire woman is accused of thefts at multiple houses, vehicles and one local business in Nashua in recent months, police said.

Sarah Coburn, 37, was arrested Friday on a felony warrant. Police said Coburn, who is charged with a total of six counts of theft by unauthorized taking, has more than two prior convictions on her criminal record.

Between April 24 and June 7, officers responded to six separate locations in Nashua for reports of thefts from a private residence, four unlocked motor vehicles, and the Family Dollar store at 38 East Hollis St., police said.

Detectives later sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Coburn, after investigators identified her as the suspect in each theft.

Coburn’s bail was set at $1,000 cash. She is expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with more information about the thefts is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

