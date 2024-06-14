New Hampshire sex offender facing child porn charges used Snapchat to contact minor, police say

KEENE, N.H. — A convicted sex offender now facing child porn and indecent exposure charges is accused of using Snapchat to contact a minor, and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

Harrison S. Chambers, 36, of Keene, was arrested Friday, state police said. He is charged with felony indecent exposure for transmitting lewd images to a child under 16, prohibited use of computer services, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child sexual abuse material, and failure to comply with sex offender requirements.

In 2016, Chambers was convicted of felonious sexual assault on a victim under 16 and of possessing child sex abuse images, according to the New Hampshire State Police criminal offenders database.

Members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, including detectives from the New Hampshire State Police, executed an arrest warrant for Chambers, who was taken into custody with the assistance of the Keene Police Department.

His arrest came after police launched an investigation in May, after receiving a report that a man had been using the social media app Snapchat to facilitate illegal contact with a person under 16, state police said. Investigators later identified Chambers as that man.

Chambers is scheduled to appear in Keene District Court on Monday. He is currently being held on preventative detention.

Investigators are concerned Chambers used social media to communicate, and potentially make in-person contact, with other juveniles, state police said.

An investigation into Chambers’ contact with children is ongoing. Additional charges are possible pending a forensic analysis of digital evidence seized during the investigation, state police said.

Anyone with information for investigators is asked to contact Detective Edward Horton at 603-931-0660 or Edward.J.Horton@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

