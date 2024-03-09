Local

New Hampshire man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Manchester bar

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

John Delee, 22, of Salem, New Hampshire, has been taken into custody and charged with second degree murder, in the fatal shooting of Timothy Pouliot

A New Hampshire man was sentenced on a murder charge for shooting a man to death outside a bar in Manchester last year.

John Delee, of Salem, New Hampshire was sentenced to 27 years to life on a second-degree murder charge and 3 to 6 years on the reckless conduct charge for shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot outside a bar on Old Granite Street on January 28, 2023.

Both charges are expected to be served consecutively, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

Pouliot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delee was also sentenced on a class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

