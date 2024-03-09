New Hampshire man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Manchester bar

A New Hampshire man was sentenced on a murder charge for shooting a man to death outside a bar in Manchester last year.

John Delee, of Salem, New Hampshire was sentenced to 27 years to life on a second-degree murder charge and 3 to 6 years on the reckless conduct charge for shooting and killing Timothy Pouliot outside a bar on Old Granite Street on January 28, 2023.

Both charges are expected to be served consecutively, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

Pouliot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delee was also sentenced on a class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group