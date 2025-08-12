New Hampshire man indicted for robbing bank while on federal supervised release

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was indicted for robbing a TD Bank branch in New Ipswich, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Eric Lord, 54, of Greenville, was indicted on Aug. 6 on one count of bank robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said in a statement.

Lord is currently in state custody on related charges. He will appear in federal court on a later date.

According to court records, Lord allegedly robbed the TD Bank branch on April 2. At that time, he was on federal supervised release in connection with robbing the same TD Bank branch in 2014.

If convicted, Lord faces a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain, whichever is greater.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Ipswich Police Department led the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

