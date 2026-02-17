New Hampshire man charged in shooting death of 29-year-old man, AG says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 21-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Manchester, the attorney general said Tuesday.

Adrian David Garcia Bonilla, of Manchester, is charged with manslaughter and felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Police arrested Garcia Bonilla on Tuesday morning, hours after the shooting death of Kade Harrower, 29, of Manchester, Formella said.

Harrower was killed on Monday afternoon, Formella said. An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined that Harrower’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death was homicide.

Manchester Police are handling the investigation along with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

