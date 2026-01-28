New Hampshire man admits to trafficking multiple high-powered firearms into Bay State

BOSTON — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to trafficking nine firearms, including two semiautomatic rifles, into Massachusetts over one month, the U.S. Attorney said Wednesday.

Dennis T. Michaud, Jr., 23, of Nashua, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of trafficking in firearms, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 28. Michaud was arrested and charged in March 2025.

Beginning in or around February 2025, Michaud was identified as an illegal firearms dealer, prosecutors said.

From Feb. 7 through Feb. 11, 2025, undercover law enforcement contacted Michaud through Snapchat to arrange for the purchase of a semiautomatic rifle.

During those communications, prosecutors said Michaud stated that he was located in New Hampshire and that he could bring the firearm to Massachusetts.

On Feb. 11, 2025, in Pepperell, Michaud met with a confidential source operating at the direction of law enforcement to conduct the transaction. There, prosecutors said Michaud provided the confidential source with a Good Time Outdoors CXV Core 15 .223/5.56 caliber semiautomatic rifle and a 30-round .223/5.56 caliber magazine in exchange for $900.

On Feb. 18, 2025, Michaud agreed to sell three additional firearms. Prosecutors said later that day, Michaud met the source at an agreed upon location in Pepperell, where he provided the following three firearms as well as accompanying ammunition and accessories in exchange for $2,100: a Taurus Raging Hunter .454 Casull Revolver and approximately five rounds of .454 Casull ammunition; a Rossi Interarms M68 .38 Special Revolver and approximately five rounds of .38 Special ammunition; and a Walther PPS 9mm Pistol with approximately six Walther PPS 9mm magazines and various firearm parts and/or accessories.

In addition, on Feb. 27, 2025, prosecutors said Michaud agreed to sell two more firearms: a Radical Firearms RF-15 .223/5.56 caliber semiautomatic short-barreled rifle along with a 30-round .223/5.56 caliber magazine and a Sig Sauer P227 Equinox .45 caliber pistol along with a 10-round Sig Sauer P227 .45 caliber magazine.

During the transaction, prosecutors said Michaud provided the confidential source the two agreed-upon firearms and ammunition. Michaud also stated that possessing the semiautomatic short-barreled rifle would constitute “three felonies” due to the stock and 30-round magazine affixed to the firearm.

On March 20, 2025, prosecutors said Michaud sold three more firearms, two magazines and ammunition to the confidential source in exchange for $2,250: a Century Arms 7.62x39mm YSKA AK Rifle; a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm Pistol; and a Taurus PT-22 .22 caliber Pistol.

He was immediately taken into custody after the transaction.

Michaud does not possess a federal firearms license, prosecutors said.

Michaud faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

