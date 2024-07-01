New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting his foster child

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 64-year-old New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting his foster child.

Dana Lemieux of Manchester is charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, police said Monday.

In June, a juvenile reported to Manchester Police that Lemieux, who was his foster parent at the time, had sexually abused him when he was five years old and in his care.

Dana Lemieux of Manchester, N.H. (Manchester, NH Police Department)

The Juvenile Unit launched an investigation and established probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Lemieux, police said.

Lemieux turned himself into police on Thursday. His bail was set at $2,500 cash.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call Manchester Detective Canada Stewart at 603-792-5493 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

