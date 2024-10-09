New Hampshire HSEM sending crew to Florida to assist in Hurricane Milton recovery efforts

CONCORD, NH — Five employees from the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) are being deployed to Florida to respond and help with recovery efforts to Hurricane Milton.

“These emergency management professionals from New Hampshire will provide much-needed relief and support to the teams in Florida already working around the clock,” said Governor Chris Sununu.

Hurricane Milton is churning toward a potentially catastrophic collision with the west coast of Florida.

The Tampa Bay region, home to more than 3.3 million people, hasn’t seen a direct hit from a major hurricane in more than a century.

“In addition to these individuals and members of the New Hampshire National Guard who have deployed, we stand prepared to provide whatever assistance possible to the communities impacted by Hurricane Milton, Sununu said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and remain in contact with our partners. Our prayers are with Florida.”

Crews packed up cots, radios, and food to bring to Florida.

“The dedication of our public safety professionals has no bounds,” said New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn. “This deployment reaffirms our commitment to solidarity and service. I wish our team safety throughout their travels and am grateful for their willingness to serve those who need our help.”

The employees will spend two weeks assisting in emergency operations centers.

“Our agency is committed to helping others during a time of crisis,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton. “We are grateful to be able to help our partners and friends in Florida and bring back any lessons learned to New Hampshire to better our response here.”

A team from the New Hampshire National Guard also deployed to Florida earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

