New Hampshire highway closed for hours after crash leaves logging truck hanging over wall

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A logging truck flipped over in a crash that left its trailer hanging over a wall on a highway in New Hampshire on Friday morning.

The southbound side of Interstate 293 near Exit 6 in Manchester was closed to traffic just before 7 a.m. due to the wreck, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The truck driver and the driver of a sedan also involved in the crash were taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed the truck’s cab flipped over and blocking traffic on the highway, while the dangling trailer partially blocked a road below.

State police urged drivers to seek an alternate route and traffic was detoured off Exit 6 for hours.

“It is estimated that it will take several hours to remove the tractor-trailer,” state police wrote in a post on X shortly before 8 a.m.

The highway was reopened around 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

