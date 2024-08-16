New Hampshire highway closed for hours after crash leaves logging truck hanging over wall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A logging truck flipped over in a crash that left its trailer hanging over a wall on a highway in New Hampshire on Friday morning.
The southbound side of Interstate 293 near Exit 6 in Manchester was closed to traffic just before 7 a.m. due to the wreck, according to New Hampshire State Police.
The truck driver and the driver of a sedan also involved in the crash were taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Video from the scene showed the truck’s cab flipped over and blocking traffic on the highway, while the dangling trailer partially blocked a road below.
State police urged drivers to seek an alternate route and traffic was detoured off Exit 6 for hours.
“It is estimated that it will take several hours to remove the tractor-trailer,” state police wrote in a post on X shortly before 8 a.m.
The highway was reopened around 1 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
