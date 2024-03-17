New Hampshire artist missing since January found dead, police say

BARNSTEAD, Mass. — A New Hampshire artist who was last seen in January has been found, authorities announced Saturday.

The body of 31-year-old Ashley Turcotte was found in a wooded area in Barnstead following extensive search efforts that involved local, state, county, and federal agencies, according to the Barnstead Police Department.

“It is with a heavy heart to report that Ms. Turcotte was found deceased,” the department said in a statement. “We ask that people refrain from negative comments out of respect for the family at this time of mourning.”

Turcotte was last seen at her home in Barnstead on Thursday, Jan. 4, and her car was later found abandoned at Barnstead Town Hall with her keys, backpack, wallet, and cellphone inside, police said.

“Ashley is an artist who always paints pumpkins for all of our town departments,” the department wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 7.

Dogs, horses, and drones were utilized in the search for Turcotte, and the public was asked to check sheds, outer buildings, vehicles, and areas of shelter on their property.

Authorities noted that Turcotte’s death doesn’t appear suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing.

