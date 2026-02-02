New England’s own Noah Kahan announces new tour with 2 shows at Boston’s Fenway Park

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Five

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Noah Kahan performs during day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

(Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)