New England’s own Noah Kahan announces new tour with 2 shows at Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON — New England’s own Noah Kahan announced a new stadium tour on Monday, which includes a two-night homecoming at Boston’s beloved Fenway Park.
The Strafford, Vermont, native’s “The Great Divide” tour kicks off on June 11 and makes 23 stops at stadiums across North America through August.
Kahan is scheduled to perform at Fenway Park on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11. He last played at Fenway in July 2024.
Presale for the Boston tour dates begins on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 12 p.m., but fans must sign up by Thursday, Feb. 5. No codes are needed, with access tied to Ticketmaster accounts.
General ticket sales will follow on Thursday, Feb. 12, also beginning at 12 p.m.
The tour announcement comes after Kahan released a new single titled “The Great Divide.” His upcoming fourth studio album is scheduled for release on April 24.
Kahan will also visit Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citi Field in New York, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, among other stops.
