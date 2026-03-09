New England woman accused of setting fire to car after argument with boyfriend

BUXTON, Maine — A Maine woman is accused of arson and setting fire to a car after arguing with her boyfriend, state fire officials said Monday.

Adriane Williams, 43, of Buxton, was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a February vehicle fire that investigators determined was intentionally set, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement.

On Feb. 26, at approximately 6:14 p.m., Buxton Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle fire at a home on Joyce Street in Buxton.

When first responders arrived, they found found a red 2011 Subaru Impreza fully involved in flames in the driveway of the home.

Clothing found outside the vehicle on the driver’s side was also burning.

Investigators later determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Investigators allege Williams started the fire following an argument with her boyfriend.

The vehicle involved belonged to a family member of the boyfriend.

Williams was arrested Friday at the York County Jail, where she was already being held on a probation hold.

She is expected to be arraigned on the arson charge on Monday.

