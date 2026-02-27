New England Revolution delays home opener due to weather

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution has announced that it will be delaying its home opener to a future date.

The ball club announced on their website that the match, initially set to take place on Saturday, March 7, has been postponed due to the weather that has hit the East Coast as of late.

“Due to this week’s historic winter weather in the northeast, the harvesting and delivery of the stadium’s new natural grass field has been delayed,” the team wrote. “With field-related stadium infrastructure preparations completed on schedule, the Gillette Stadium field crew is prepared to install the grass when it arrives ahead of the Revolution’s new MLS home opener, Sunday, March 15 vs. FC Cincinnati (2:30 p.m.).”

The club said that tickets for the match will “be honored” for the new date.

The Revs will take on Red Bull New York at 2:30 P.M.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

