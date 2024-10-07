New England man fatally shot wife, daughter before turning gun on himself, police say

BATH, Maine — A New England man fatally shot his wife and daughter on Sunday morning before taking his own life, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 10 Crawford Drive in Bath, Maine, shortly before 7 a.m. found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Maine State Police.

The women, who authorities identified as 58-year-old Lisa Bailey and her daughter 32-year-old Jennifer Bailey, both of Bath, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter, 66-year-old Michael Bailey, also of Bath, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home at 10 Crawford Drive, according to state police.

State police noted that Michael Bailey is married to Lisa and the father of Jennifer.

The deceased were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where autopsies will be performed.

State police and the Bath Police Department continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes at 207-624-7143 or the Bath Police Department at 207-443-8339.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group