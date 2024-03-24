New England is home to the most intelligent state in America, according to new research

NEW HAMPSHIRE — If you live in this New England state, put on your reading glasses and puff out your chest.

According to new research performed by Guru99.com, New Hampshire is the most intelligent state in America. The research analyzed average IQ, graduation rates, percentage of the population with low literacy rates, average SAT scores, % of the states that don’t have a high school diploma or GED and GDP per capita to determine its rankings.

According to the data, New Hampshire has the highest average IQs across the country, at 103.2. The state also has the lowest % of the population with low literacy skills, at 11.5%. New Hampshire also has one of the highest GDP per capita, with $74,663 and an index score of 56.82.

Vermont and Maine both landed in the top 10 at #4 and $7 respectively.

Massachusetts came in at #12.

The full top 15 is as follows:

Rank State Index Score 1 New Hampshire 56.82 2 Minnesota 55.82 3 Wyoming 54.98 4 Vermont 54.91 5 Montana 54.64 6 North Dakota 54.38 7 Maine 53.83 8 South Dakota 52.61 9 Wisconsin 52.45 10 Utah 52.21 11 Iowa 52.04 12 Massachusetts 51.83 13 Washington 51.39 14 Nebraska 50.67 15 Colorado 50.56

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group