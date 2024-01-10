New England is home to 6 of the ‘most beautiful’ winter towns in the U.S.

NEW ENGLAND — Many people love to take weekend road trips, but sometimes in the winter, it’s hard to choose a place to go.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to live — or at least vacation — inside a snow globe, these real-life winter wonderlands are proof that it would be oh-so-pretty,” Town and Leisure wrote in a new report.

The winter season brings out the best in small towns from Alaska to Vermont.

New England happens to be home to six Travel and Leisures “Most Beautiful Winter Towns in the U.S.”

Here are the local communities that landed on the list:

4. Woodstock, Vermont

7. Lenox, Massachusetts

8. Kennebunkport, Maine

10. Mystic, Connecticut

14. Stowe, Vermont

17. North Conway, New Hampshire

To view the full list, visit the link here.

