New Bedford woman succumbs to her injuries after Friday night crash on Route 18

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A woman has passed away after she was hit by a vehicle following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 18 in New Bedford on Friday night.

The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Ruby Quiro Santos of New Bedford.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, January 30, when first responders were dispatched to the area of Route 18 North near the Hillman Street on-ramp.

An initial investigation revealed that Santo’s car, a 2020 Toyota Camry, became disabled in the left lane, which had some partial snow.

A 2018 Audi A4 with passengers arrived to assist Santos, alongside two New Bedford Police Ford Explorers, which also arrived at the scene with their lights activated

While Santos and another woman were walking toward a vehicle that had stopped to help, a 2018 Honda Accord struck both women, a parked car, and a marked police cruiser.

Everyone involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital. Santos was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The second woman who was struck remains in critical but stable condition. officials said all other parties involved either suffered minor injuries or are expected to recover.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

