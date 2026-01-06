New Bedford police locate robbery suspect in stolen vehicle

A man from Dartmouth was arrested on Monday morning after officers located him a stolen vehicle.

According to the New Bedford Police Department, at around 4:30 a.m., an officer responded to CVS on Kempton Street.

Security from CVS showed a male, identified as Nicholas Ouimet of Dartmouth, allegedly going behind the counter and taking keys along with other items.

Ouimet then allegedly exited the store and drove out of the parking lot in a stolen car.

Around an hour and a half later, police received a report for a man slumped over in a vehicle at the intersection of Nemasket and Alva Streets.

Police identified him as Ouimet, and he was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

A search of the car resulted officers finding a crack pipe and a small bag of cocaine.

As the investigation developed, it was learned that Ouimet was also allegedly involved in an unarmed robbery a few hours earlier at Walgreens on Pleasant Street.

During the incident, Ouimet allegedly approached the employee at the counter, shoved him, grabbed cash, and took off from the scene.

Ouimet was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, larceny from a building, shoplifting by asportation, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class B drug, operating under the influence of drugs, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

The suspect, according to New Bedford police, was also found to have three outstanding warrants at the time of these incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

