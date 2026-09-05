New Bedford man arrested in connection to theft of nearly $93K worth of dirtbikes, ATV

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A New Bedford man was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of nearly $93,000 worth of dirtbikes and an ATV from a garage in Marshfield.

Around 5 AM on Wednesday, Marshfield police were dispatched to a local residence for a report of a breaking and entering. Once there, officers found that the garage of the residence was broken into, with 8 dirtbikes and 1 ATV being stolen.

CCTV footage showed police that 3 masked suspects made a forced entry into the garage around the hours of 1 to 3 AM, taking the vehicles.

Authorities used the CCTV footage and social media to identify a suspect. On Friday, after obtaining an arrest warrant, officers arrested 20-year-old Aiden Amaral of New Bedford. He faces the following charges:

Story continues below Trending Shorts

B&E Building Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (9 counts)

Malicious and Wanton Damage or Defacement of Property (3 counts)

Larceny Over $1200

Larceny from a Building

Trespassing

New Bedford man arrested after stealing nearly $93K worth of dirtbikes, ATV (MARSHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Amaral is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, September 8th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group